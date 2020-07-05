Horizen Trading Up 0.3% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.66 or 0.00073059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, COSS and DragonEX. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $62.82 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00560628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00099315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001647 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,431,162 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, OKEx, COSS, Cryptopia, Binance, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

