IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $316.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after acquiring an additional 513,537 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,760. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $115.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

