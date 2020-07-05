Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. 28,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,079. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.36. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

