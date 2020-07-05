Ink Protocol Market Cap Achieves $190,736.86 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $190,736.86 and approximately $78,000.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,444,664 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, COSS and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.