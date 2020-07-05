Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $26,142.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,136,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.