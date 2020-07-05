Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$151.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$152.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total value of C$127,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$129.60. 53,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 8.5699995 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

