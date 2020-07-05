Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.