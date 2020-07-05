Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.18.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,424. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.65 and a 200-day moving average of $549.90. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,849,000 after acquiring an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,644,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

