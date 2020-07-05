Jetcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $404,397.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $196,159.26 and approximately $404,397.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.