John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of JW.B stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93.
About John Wiley & Sons
