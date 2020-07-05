Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.59.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,407. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

