Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Karbo has a total market cap of $412,558.34 and $3,125.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00705862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,548,941 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.