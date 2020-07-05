Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 983,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

