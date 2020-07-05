Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $316.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. 1,711,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,601. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.31 and its 200 day moving average is $282.18. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $178.92 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

