Lympo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Allbit and Fatbtc. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $57,017.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01704415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00170027 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00108689 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HADAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Allbit, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

