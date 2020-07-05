Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives $339.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE MSG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.06. 97,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

