Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,241,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 28,861,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,214,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

