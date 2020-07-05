Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:MLM traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $213.49. 803,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

