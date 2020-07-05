Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.24.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:MLM traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $213.49. 803,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.