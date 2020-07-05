MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,117.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.02501369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.91 or 0.02455756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00457666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00705862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00560628 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

