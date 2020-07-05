Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MINI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MINI opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 126.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 275,872 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

