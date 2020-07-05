Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $31.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

