Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Analysts

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mylan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mylan by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,869,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.