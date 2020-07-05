Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,020,000 after purchasing an additional 759,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 779,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 158,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 335,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. 234,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.65 and a beta of 1.30. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

