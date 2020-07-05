Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,287,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,634,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 364,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 593,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.55. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

