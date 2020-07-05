Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $296,651.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

