NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

