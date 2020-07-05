Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 418,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,175. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,244,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,852,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 446,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 262,564 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.