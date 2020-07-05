Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NVMI opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

