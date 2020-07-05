Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CSFB downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA remained flat at $C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,981. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.