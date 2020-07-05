NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.72. 2,030,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

