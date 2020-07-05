Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 63,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

