Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.07.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after buying an additional 502,928 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 205,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

