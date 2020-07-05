Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.