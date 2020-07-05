PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report ($2.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.22). PBF Energy reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Scotiabank downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $54,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,200.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,493,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

