Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTON. Argus boosted their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $61.39.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,724,264 shares of company stock valued at $201,567,618 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Peloton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.