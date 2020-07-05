Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

PFLT stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

