Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRSP. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.87. 906,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,306. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

