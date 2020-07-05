Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.22 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $5,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden bought 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $77,138. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

