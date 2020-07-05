Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.