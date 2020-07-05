Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.