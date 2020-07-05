PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on PRGX Global in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

PRGX Global stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.