ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Papalia acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,807.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 474.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PROS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $214.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

