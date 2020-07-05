Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q&K International Group Limited is a technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform primarily in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates value-added services. Q&K International Group Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of QK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

