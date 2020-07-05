Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

RLGY stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 281,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Realogy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

