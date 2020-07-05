Relex Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Relex has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Relex has a total market cap of $111,473.45 and approximately $65.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.01699832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.