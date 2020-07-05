Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,516. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.