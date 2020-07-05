Remme (REM) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and Tidex. During the last week, Remme has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $137,704.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.31 or 0.05201001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.