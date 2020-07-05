Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $13,739,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

