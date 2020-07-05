Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

RCKY opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

