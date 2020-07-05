Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

